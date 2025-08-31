Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Position in Waste Connections, Inc. $WCN

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,247,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,901,049,000 after purchasing an additional 954,242 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 0.3% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,383,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,230,984,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 5.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,575,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,023,000 after purchasing an additional 250,684 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 2.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,863,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $754,042,000 after purchasing an additional 100,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 3.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,819,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,420,000 after purchasing an additional 120,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $185.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.35. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.36 and a twelve month high of $201.66. The company has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.97%.The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Connections has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 6th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Waste Connections from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $202.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.00.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

