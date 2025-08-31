Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF $BSMU

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Free Report) by 51.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,919 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.71% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 387,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after buying an additional 14,781 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 340,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 207,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after buying an additional 11,770 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 187,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after buying an additional 14,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 159,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSMU opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.54. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $22.25.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.0528 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.