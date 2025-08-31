Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 302 Shares of The Trade Desk $TTD

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $54.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.86, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.91 and a 200-day moving average of $66.18. The Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $694.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.57%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $4,676,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 218,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,899,670.28. This trade represents a 19.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

