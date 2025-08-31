Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF $SMDV

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,452 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.23% of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMDV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 40,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMDV opened at $68.39 on Friday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 1 year low of $57.98 and a 1 year high of $76.90. The firm has a market cap of $686.66 million, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.48.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

