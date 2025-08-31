Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Decreases Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 27.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,729 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 2,200.0% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 127.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SOFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial set a $23.00 price objective on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.35.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $234,091.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 234,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,192,184.86. This represents a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 87,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,253,944.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 289,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,422.62. The trade was a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,239 shares of company stock worth $4,123,194. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.21, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.91. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $519.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.94 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 18.38%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.310-0.310 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

