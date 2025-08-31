Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Decreases Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,386 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 40,436.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 430,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,536,000 after purchasing an additional 429,028 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $66,368,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,795,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,180,160,000 after purchasing an additional 137,874 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth $54,148,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth $52,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $402.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Raymond James Financial raised FactSet Research Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $470.00 to $448.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $448.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $444.25.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $373.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $411.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $430.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.76 and a 52 week high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $585.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.70 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 23.30%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.800-17.400 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.60, for a total value of $1,106,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 44 shares in the company, valued at $19,474.40. This represents a 98.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 7,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.84, for a total value of $3,398,665.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,702,711.68. This trade represents a 24.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,031 shares of company stock worth $5,825,481 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

