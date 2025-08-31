Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stock Position in United Parks & Resorts Inc. $PRKS

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in United Parks & Resorts were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 3,233.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 11.3% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000.

Get United Parks & Resorts alerts:

United Parks & Resorts Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of PRKS opened at $52.48 on Friday. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $60.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Parks & Resorts ( NYSE:PRKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.31). United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 47.59% and a net margin of 12.39%.The business had revenue of $490.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised United Parks & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parks & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRKS

About United Parks & Resorts

(Free Report)

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parks & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parks & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.