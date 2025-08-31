Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF $IYT

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,876 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 56.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000.

BATS IYT opened at $71.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.65. The company has a market capitalization of $720.31 million, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.25. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $54.02 and a 12 month high of $75.59.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

