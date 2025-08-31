Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Churchill Downs, Incorporated $CHDN

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 39.6% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 4.2% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 0.3% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs Price Performance

Churchill Downs stock opened at $103.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. Churchill Downs, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $150.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $934.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.36 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 15.22%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Incorporated will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

CHDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Churchill Downs from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Churchill Downs from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Churchill Downs from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Profile

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.