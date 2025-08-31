Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $1.29 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,016 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 538 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 2,985 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $234,829.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 92,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,241,809.51. This trade represents a 3.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 10,974 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $831,280.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 306,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,228,813.25. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,209 shares of company stock valued at $15,331,663 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of EBAY opened at $90.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.33 and a 52 week high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 20.86%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. eBay has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS. On average, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Citizens Jmp raised eBay to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.89.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

