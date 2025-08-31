Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. $GRMN

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 25,047.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 885,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $192,259,000 after purchasing an additional 881,935 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Garmin by 673.4% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 441,318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,823,000 after purchasing an additional 384,258 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Garmin in the first quarter worth approximately $78,900,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Garmin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,425,166 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,000,656,000 after purchasing an additional 357,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,748,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,605,471.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 141,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,785,484.50. This represents a 5.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.48, for a total value of $2,371,760.96. Following the sale, the insider owned 36,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,390,668.16. This trade represents a 22.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,960 shares of company stock worth $4,376,918. 15.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Garmin from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Garmin from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on GRMN

Garmin Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE GRMN opened at $242.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $160.94 and a 52 week high of $246.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.36.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 23.21%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Garmin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Garmin

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.