Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in SoFi Select 500 ETF $SFY

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SoFi Select 500 ETF were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SFY. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF by 224.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $965,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,587,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,156,000. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SFY opened at $123.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $538.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.27. SoFi Select 500 ETF has a one year low of $86.94 and a one year high of $125.03.

About SoFi Select 500 ETF

The SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap equities selected by market-cap. SFY was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

