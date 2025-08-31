Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands $CAG

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,937 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,149,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,888,000 after purchasing an additional 692,282 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 735,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 169.8% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 32,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 20,693 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $11,494,000. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 476,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after acquiring an additional 262,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of CAG opened at $19.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.08. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 9.92%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 58.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $21.00 price objective on Conagra Brands and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

