Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $1.48 Million Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. $SLF

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,780,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,848,000 after purchasing an additional 266,732 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 2,729.4% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 33,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 32,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 5,676.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 32,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 32,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of SLF opened at $58.45 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.44 and a 12-month high of $66.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.79.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.29. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 7.59%.The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Sun Life Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays downgraded Sun Life Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

