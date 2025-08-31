Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Corporation $MCO

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its position in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,862,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 59,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,619,000 after purchasing an additional 16,744 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 229,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Moody’s by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCO opened at $509.79 on Friday. Moody’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $378.71 and a 52 week high of $531.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $506.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $480.20. The firm has a market cap of $91.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-14.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.95%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Moody’s from $509.00 to $534.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $573.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $496.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $520.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $538.80.

In related news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.83, for a total transaction of $741,365.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 1,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,238.38. This represents a 51.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.18, for a total transaction of $1,083,701.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,558 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,138.44. The trade was a 27.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,008 shares of company stock worth $4,599,385 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

