Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 276.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,352,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $399,449,000 after buying an additional 2,461,497 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,009,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $358,387,000 after buying an additional 119,653 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,752,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $327,974,000 after buying an additional 498,469 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,136,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $249,426,000 after buying an additional 104,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,777,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,816,000 after buying an additional 79,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $139.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.41 and its 200 day moving average is $124.18. Genuine Parts Company has a 1 year low of $104.01 and a 1 year high of $144.44.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 70.91%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

