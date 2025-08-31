Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 297.2% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Down 0.1%

ADM opened at $62.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.86. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 52 week low of $40.98 and a 52 week high of $64.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.56 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 1.33%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 89.87%.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

