Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Jabil by 110.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise raised its position in Jabil by 35.2% in the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Jabil by 2,400.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on JBL shares. Argus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.71.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 18,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.66, for a total transaction of $3,494,728.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 203,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,994,951.94. The trade was a 8.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 15,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total transaction of $3,459,522.65. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,645,705.24. This represents a 13.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,847 shares of company stock valued at $66,534,847 in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil Price Performance

JBL opened at $204.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.92. Jabil, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.67 and a twelve month high of $232.84.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Jabil has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.330-9.330 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.640-3.040 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 6.21%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

