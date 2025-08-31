Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stock Position in PVH Corp. $PVH

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 665.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,007 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in PVH by 14.6% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in PVH by 54.2% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 382,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,732,000 after acquiring an additional 134,478 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PVH in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in PVH by 296.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 26,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in PVH in the first quarter valued at $3,725,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $84.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $59.28 and a fifty-two week high of $113.47.

PVH Announces Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. PVH has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.50 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 10.750-11.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 1.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stefan Larsson acquired 15,645 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 269,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,222,476.96. This trade represents a 6.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jesper Andersen acquired 600 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.10 per share, with a total value of $39,660.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,649.60. This trade represents a 441.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down from $98.00) on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.27.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

