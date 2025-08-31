Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF $SCHK

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHK. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 120.3% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $69,000.

Shares of SCHK stock opened at $31.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.53. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $31.38.

About Schwab 1000 Index ETF

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

