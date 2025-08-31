Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 40.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,757 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,470,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $718,522,000 after buying an additional 1,743,945 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,005,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $481,457,000 after buying an additional 144,986 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,888,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,499,000 after buying an additional 93,226 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 4,837,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $465,281,000 after buying an additional 397,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,325,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $415,999,000 after buying an additional 337,245 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.27.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $91.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $82.49 and a one year high of $116.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.21.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.49%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 10,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total transaction of $941,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 433,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,822,404.35. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

