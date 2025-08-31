Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 1,588 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,877 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,805,893 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $520,651,000 after buying an additional 3,677,145 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2,585.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,776,601 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $135,910,000 after buying an additional 1,710,433 shares during the period. AE Industrial Partners LP acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,088,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,077,445 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $923,925,000 after buying an additional 1,422,265 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,194,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $72.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 12 month low of $65.52 and a 12 month high of $90.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.28 and a 200-day moving average of $77.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 11.89%.The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.220 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 25.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTSH has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on CTSH

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.