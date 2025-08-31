Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 1,618 Shares of Toast, Inc. $TOST

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Toast were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Toast by 800.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Toast by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,791,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,759,000 after purchasing an additional 585,926 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Toast by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 201,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 11,307 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,075,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Toast by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TOST. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Toast from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Toast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Toast from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Toast from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Toast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $12,780,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 216,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,208,245.60. This represents a 58.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul D. Bell sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $529,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 226,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,682.96. The trade was a 5.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 405,554 shares of company stock valued at $17,333,686 in the last quarter. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toast Trading Up 0.5%

Toast stock opened at $45.16 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $49.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.32. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.83 and a beta of 2.01.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Toast had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Toast’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Toast

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.