Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 2,723 Shares of iShares Europe ETF $IEV

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.06% of iShares Europe ETF worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEV. Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 3,871.3% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 682,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,704,000 after buying an additional 665,015 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 247.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 406,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,631,000 after buying an additional 289,228 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 434.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 307,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,900,000 after buying an additional 250,037 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 540,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,138,000 after buying an additional 160,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,078,000.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IEV opened at $64.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.09. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $51.30 and a 52-week high of $65.54.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

