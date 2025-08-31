Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 2,782 Shares of Lincoln National Corporation $LNC

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 42,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 20,224 shares during the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at $496,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 219,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 19,426 shares during the last quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,566,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,155,000 after acquiring an additional 146,667 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lincoln National

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $196,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 123,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,864,691.35. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Lincoln National stock opened at $42.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.08. Lincoln National Corporation has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $43.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.45. Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.70.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

