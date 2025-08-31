Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 3,025 Shares of Kellanova $K

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kellanova in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $9,116,350.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,097,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,501,192.90. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,260,429 shares of company stock worth $100,650,980. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on K. Citigroup raised Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.38.

Kellanova Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Kellanova stock opened at $79.48 on Friday. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $77.70 and a 1 year high of $83.22. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). Kellanova had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 59.84%.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

