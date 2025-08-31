Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 51,355 Shares of Carnival Corporation $CCL

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 199.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,355 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Carnival by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival by 46.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,060,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,773,000 after purchasing an additional 967,143 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Carnival by 12.4% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 43,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carnival by 171.7% during the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 30,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 19,451 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in Carnival during the first quarter valued at $707,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Carnival news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $371,875.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 64,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,078.50. This represents a 16.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCL opened at $31.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.37 and a 200 day moving average of $24.09. The company has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.70. Carnival Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $32.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 27.88%. Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Carnival has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.970-1.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Carnival from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Carnival from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised Carnival from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

