Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF $FQAL

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FQAL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 2,596.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FQAL opened at $72.55 on Friday. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $56.05 and a 1 year high of $72.97. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.90 and its 200 day moving average is $67.17.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

