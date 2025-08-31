Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF $ALTL

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALTL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 44.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,124,000 after acquiring an additional 150,548 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the first quarter valued at about $616,000. Lunt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 13,431 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 71,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 186,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Stock Performance

ALTL stock opened at $40.48 on Friday. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.23. The company has a market cap of $119.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.91.

About Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

