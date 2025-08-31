Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3,502.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,015,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $141,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,576 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 207.8% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,254,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,448,000 after buying an additional 1,522,043 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 137.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,169 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,239,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $650,465,000 after acquiring an additional 657,443 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth $43,280,000. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Argus cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, CEO Peter Z. E. Vanacker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 160,351 shares in the company, valued at $8,590,003.07. This trade represents a 11.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $56.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.15 and a beta of 0.85. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 1-year low of $47.55 and a 1-year high of $99.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 711.69%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

