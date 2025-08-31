Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 2,272 Shares of Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.9% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,628,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,308,000 after acquiring an additional 60,390 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 699.3% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 26,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 22,915 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,652,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,754,000 after acquiring an additional 31,409 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 51.4% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 66,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 22,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.6% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 152,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $62.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.66. The stock has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.55. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $66.75.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $637,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 51,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,402.43. This trade represents a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.10.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

