Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 2,597 Shares of DraftKings Inc. $DKNG

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 0.7% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,700,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,030,000 after purchasing an additional 130,434 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 31,346.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,381,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,005,000 after buying an additional 9,352,019 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 26.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,390,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,640,000 after buying an additional 1,756,778 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 4.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,098,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,746,000 after buying an additional 301,134 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 4,971,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,954,000 after buying an additional 416,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on DraftKings from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on DraftKings from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on DraftKings from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

DraftKings Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $47.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.64 and a 12-month high of $53.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.82, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.77.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 30.06%. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. DraftKings has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 44,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $2,006,715.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 128,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,753,081.90. The trade was a 25.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $4,707,708.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,300,000. This trade represents a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 763,885 shares of company stock valued at $32,227,682. 51.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.