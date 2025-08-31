Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 310 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 7,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David B. Foss sold 5,780 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.28, for a total transaction of $966,878.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 139,265 shares in the company, valued at $23,296,249.20. This trade represents a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. DA Davidson set a $204.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.70.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $163.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.90. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.80 and a 1 year high of $196.00.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $615.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.20 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.18%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

