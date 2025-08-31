Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 364 Shares of Eastman Chemical Company $EMN

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $70.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Eastman Chemical Company has a 52-week low of $56.78 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.12). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 8.96%.The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Eastman Chemical has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.250-1.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 46.63%.

EMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. KeyCorp set a $79.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

