Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 4,243 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,243 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $208.96 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.88 and a 52-week high of $219.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -614.60 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.16 and a 200-day moving average of $158.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $512.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Cloudflare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, June 5th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.61, for a total value of $5,015,636.01. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,015.75. The trade was a 63.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 536 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.84, for a total transaction of $104,434.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,918,427.24. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 731,705 shares of company stock worth $138,296,322 in the last ninety days. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cloudflare Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

