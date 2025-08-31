Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 5,660 Shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR $BHP

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its stake in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,145 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,660 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on BHP shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Argus cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

BHP Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BHP opened at $55.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.80. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $39.73 and a fifty-two week high of $63.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.85.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.185 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 410.0%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.77%.

BHP Group Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.