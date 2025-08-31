Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Trims Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF $NULV

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NULV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NULV stock opened at $43.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.75. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $43.39.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.