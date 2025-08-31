Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $64.71, but opened at $62.56. Novozymes A/S shares last traded at $63.34, with a volume of 132 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Research cut shares of Novozymes A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.22. The stock has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.1856 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 88.0%. Novozymes A/S’s payout ratio is presently 48.10%.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.

