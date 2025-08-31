NowVertical Group (CVE:NOW) Shares Down 26.4% – Here’s Why

NowVertical Group Inc. (CVE:NOW – Get Free Report) was down 26.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.39. Approximately 2,146,843 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,464% from the average daily volume of 137,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

NowVertical Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$37.65 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at NowVertical Group

In related news, Director David Owen Doritty bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00. Also, Director David Charron bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00. Insiders have purchased 182,774 shares of company stock worth $99,353 over the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NowVertical Group

NowVertical Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a big data, analytics, and vertical intelligence company in the United States, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers NOW Fusion solution that creates a flexible distributed data processing pipeline; NOW DataBench solutions for data analytics; NOW Privacy solution, which reveals the risk across the entire data estate; and NOW SnowGraph solutions that provides one-to-many graph analytics framework.

