Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF $NULG Position Lessened by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NULG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $358,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,119,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 231,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,773,000 after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 15.6%

Shares of BATS:NULG opened at $98.11 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $99.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.