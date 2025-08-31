NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Holdings Lowered by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 924,526 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 137,380 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 3.9% of MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $100,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.69.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.3%

NVDA opened at $174.18 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $184.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $4,921,578.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,956,876 shares in the company, valued at $526,501,340.56. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total transaction of $13,482,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,848,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,095,196,926. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,862,440 shares of company stock worth $896,145,782. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.