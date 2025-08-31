On Holding AG $ONON Shares Purchased by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 3,392.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONON. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of ON by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 483,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,458,000 after purchasing an additional 44,969 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of ON by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of ON by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 684,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,506,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of ON during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONON has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of ON from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ON from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ON from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

ON Price Performance

ONON stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. On Holding AG has a one year low of $34.59 and a one year high of $64.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 100.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.68.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

