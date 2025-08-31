Option Care Health, Inc. $OPCH Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 77.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,274 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 186.6% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 62.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 434.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Option Care Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Option Care Health Stock Down 0.2%

OPCH stock opened at $28.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Option Care Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.720 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Option Care Health

In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $977,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 375,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,191,838.50. This represents a 10.61% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.51 per share, with a total value of $550,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 49,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,289.79. This represents a 68.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Further Reading

