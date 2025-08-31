Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 93,544 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 71,525 shares.The stock last traded at $73.80 and had previously closed at $74.09.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Trading Down 1.3%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTNQ. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

