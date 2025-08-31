Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PH. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $790.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $860.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Argus set a $680.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $768.71.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PH

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of PH opened at $759.76 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $488.45 and a twelve month high of $773.30. The company has a market cap of $97.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $723.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $663.17.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.66, for a total transaction of $3,195,130.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $9,612,499.20. This represents a 24.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Angela R. Ives sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.36, for a total value of $589,161.60. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,153.28. This trade represents a 22.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,356,566. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.