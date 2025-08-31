Paul Eric Siegert Sells 40,000 Shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Stock

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) Chairman Paul Eric Siegert sold 40,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $7,998,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:HLI opened at $199.40 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.99 and a 12 month high of $201.63. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.73.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.45. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $605.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 40.40%.

HLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $185.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $192.00 price objective (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth $126,723,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 39,574.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 686,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,500,000 after buying an additional 684,645 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth $81,420,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 194.9% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 546,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,314,000 after buying an additional 361,085 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth $46,236,000. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

