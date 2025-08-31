PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of PCCW Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 4,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 119% from the previous session’s volume of 1,826 shares.The stock last traded at $6.71 and had previously closed at $6.78.

PCCW Stock Down 1.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.61.

Get PCCW alerts:

PCCW Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.1045 dividend. This represents a yield of 676.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th.

About PCCW

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, enterprise solutions, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services; and technical consulting and engineering services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PCCW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCCW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.