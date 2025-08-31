Peabody Energy Corporation $BTU Shares Acquired by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 115.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,633 shares of the coal producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,390 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 255,659 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $502,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,858,777 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $52,286,000 after buying an additional 73,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 79,565 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 29,565 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BTU shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Peabody Energy from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Peabody Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

NYSE BTU opened at $17.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.53. Peabody Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.30.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The coal producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $890.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.27 million. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Peabody Energy Corporation will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.13%.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

