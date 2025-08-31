PENN Entertainment, Inc. $PENN Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 93.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258,550 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PENN. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 38.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 201.1% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1,371.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David A. Handler acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $339,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 342,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,816,279.36. This represents a 6.19% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $20.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.12 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.25. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $23.08.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PENN

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.