Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) versus Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Head-To-Head Analysis

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) and Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.3% of Build-A-Bear Workshop shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Petco Health and Wellness shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Build-A-Bear Workshop shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Petco Health and Wellness has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Build-A-Bear Workshop has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petco Health and Wellness -0.47% -1.72% -0.37% Build-A-Bear Workshop 11.34% 42.37% 19.95%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petco Health and Wellness $6.12 billion 0.21 -$101.82 million ($0.10) -39.90 Build-A-Bear Workshop $496.40 million 1.61 $51.78 million $4.46 13.57

Build-A-Bear Workshop has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Petco Health and Wellness. Petco Health and Wellness is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Build-A-Bear Workshop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Petco Health and Wellness and Build-A-Bear Workshop, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petco Health and Wellness 0 6 3 0 2.33 Build-A-Bear Workshop 0 0 3 0 3.00

Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus target price of $3.95, suggesting a potential downside of 0.92%. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a consensus target price of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.32%. Given Build-A-Bear Workshop’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Build-A-Bear Workshop is more favorable than Petco Health and Wellness.

Summary

Build-A-Bear Workshop beats Petco Health and Wellness on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc., operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics. It also offers pet consumables, supplies, and services through its petco.com, petcoach.co, petinsurancequotes.com, and pupbox.com websites. The company offers its products under the WholeHearted, Reddy, and Well & Good brands. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear. The company operates its stores under the Build-A-Bear Workshop brand name; and sells its products through its e-commerce sites and third-party marketplace sites. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

